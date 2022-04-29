Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
29 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Systems Limited. 31.12.2021 100% Bonus
Shares 28.04.2022
AGP Limited 31.12.2021 25% Final
Cash Dividend 28.04.2022
==============================================================================================
