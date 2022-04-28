Marri says Bilawal to ‘restore’ dignity of country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has said that the country has need a foreign minister like Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari because former prime minister Imran Khan had isolated Pakistan in the world, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

She said that Bilawal would restore the dignity of the country like his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto. Marri said that former president Asif Ali Zardari during his rule had made the country one of the most prestigious country in the world.

Free, independent and dignified foreign policy is our main principle and the world will see Bilawal as the best foreign minister in the upcoming days. She said that the present democratic government has inherited many problems and we are hoping that Pakistan will get rid of all problems. She said that Bilawal becoming Foreign Minister which is the best message for the entire world and whole world had appreciated the struggle of Benazir Bhutto for peace and democracy.

