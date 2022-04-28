PARTLY FACETIOUS: Stroke of midnight

“Of all those whose careers have taken a hit after The Khan’s exit from the Prime Minister’s House at the stroke of midnight…”

“Stroke of midnight! You reckon The Khan’s clothes went from riches to rags like in the fairy story Cinderella…”

“Well I saw some pictures where he is not in his usual attire but a track suit bottom and…”

“Indeed, so I can think of three men whose careers will likely be halted – one of course is Governor State Bank…by the way is he aware of the criticism hurled by one of his predecessors, Salim Raza, against his Temporary Economic Refinancing Facility by dismissing it as a subsidy of 10 percent…”

“He is looking at vacant advertisements and besides he must have saved a lot buy now so he can wait for the next posting.”

“Hmmm, the next man is not in muftis…”

“Shut up, and don’t put up please…I am begging you.”

“OK, and the third one is The Hawk but a former captain of our cricket team has urged the government to keep The Hawk…”

“Or else what? He will swoop down and pluck out…”

“Oh for Pete’s sake, but you know The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless has been assured a job and so…”

“I know of a vacancy.”

“Which one?”

“The chair of the Rehmatulil alameen and…”

“You being facetious.”

“No.”

“What does he know of religion, I mean…”

“What does he know of cricket?”

“Hmmmm, oh by the way Ahsan Iqbal said during the dinner given by the Prime Minister that the curriculum change that was generating much angst amongst parents will be looked into by a committee so there you are.”

“Perhaps The Khan understands now that some decisions can be easily over turned and a much better option would have been to strengthen the institutions instead of the executive…”

“He will say that is precisely the issue…”

“Can you explain further…”

“Nope, and may I advise The First Niece to acknowledge Bilawal’s superiority in coming up with far better epithets. I mean Toshakhana-i-Azam is cumbersome and not catchy while why did you not save my government is kinda more apt…and catchy…”

“Ah but that may be reminiscent of why did you kick me out of daddy so…”

“Such astute political analysis.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022