BOARD MEETINGS
28 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Cnergyico PK Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00
Siddiqsons Tin P late Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Habib Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Husein Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:30
Quice Food Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Service Industries Tetiles Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30
Hala E nterprises Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:45
Tri-Star Power Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00
Tri-S tar Mutual F und Limited 28-Apr-22 12:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-Apr-22 12:00
Agritech Limited 28-Apr-22 14:00
A griauto Industries Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 28-Apr-22 12:15
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
G3 Technologies Limited 28-Apr-22 14:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:45
Arshad Energy Limited 28-Apr-22 12:30
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
NetSol Technologies Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:15
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited 28-Apr-22 11:15
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Asim Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30
Millat Tractors Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 13:00
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:00
J.A. Textile Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
The Searle Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
D.S . Industries Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Ideal S pinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Power Cement Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Zephyr Textiles Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Merit Packaging Ltd 28-Apr-22 17:00
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:30
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:45
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
First UDL Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
The National S ilk & Rayon Mill Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan C ables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
AGP Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
IGI Holdings Limited 28-Apr-22 14:30
Zil Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Azgard Nine Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan L 28-Apr-22 12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Landmark S pinning Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:00
Dost Steels Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:30
Elehi Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Atlas Asset Management Ltd-Open end 28-Apr-22 12:30
Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
D .M. Textile Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 12:15
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Murree B rewery Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Ghani Glass Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00
Zahidjee Textile M Ills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 13:00
Hallmark Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30
786 Investments Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
786 Investments Limited-786
Smart Fund 28-Apr-22 09:00
Crescent Fibres Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Balochistan Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Saritow S pinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
K-Electric Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
National Bank of Pakistan 28-Apr-22 11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
The Universal Insurance Company Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:45
BECO Steel Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Pioneer Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan P V C Limited 29-Apr-22 09:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 02:30
Kohinoor S pinning Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00
Dandot Cement Company Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00
Samin Textiles Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Atlas Honda Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
ICC Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 01:00
Amtex Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30
Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end 29-Apr-22 16:45
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:30
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Bunnys Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00
Premier Insurance Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Leather Up Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00
Security L easing Corporation Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00
Oilboy Energy Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00
Octopus Digital Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Pak Elektron Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 13:00
AN Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Pak Leather Crafts Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Gul A hmed Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Telecard Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Escorts Investment Bank Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Aruj Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00
Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Redco Textiles Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Ados Pakistan Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 10:30
East West Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-22 14:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 12:00
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd 30-Apr-22 11:30
Reliance Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-22 11:30
