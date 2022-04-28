KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Cnergyico PK Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Sitara Peroxide Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00 Siddiqsons Tin P late Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Habib Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Husein Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:30 Quice Food Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Service Industries Tetiles Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30 Hala E nterprises Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:45 Tri-Star Power Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00 Tri-S tar Mutual F und Limited 28-Apr-22 12:30 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-Apr-22 12:00 Agritech Limited 28-Apr-22 14:00 A griauto Industries Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 28-Apr-22 12:15 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 G3 Technologies Limited 28-Apr-22 14:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:45 Arshad Energy Limited 28-Apr-22 12:30 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 NetSol Technologies Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:15 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:00 EFU General Insurance Limited 28-Apr-22 11:15 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Asim Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30 Millat Tractors Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 13:00 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:00 J.A. Textile Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 The Searle Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 D.S . Industries Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Ideal S pinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Power Cement Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Zephyr Textiles Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Merit Packaging Ltd 28-Apr-22 17:00 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:30 Saif Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:45 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 First UDL Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00 The Hub Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 The National S ilk & Rayon Mill Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan C ables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 AGP Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 IGI Holdings Limited 28-Apr-22 14:30 Zil Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Azgard Nine Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan L 28-Apr-22 12:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Landmark S pinning Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:00 Dost Steels Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:30 Elehi Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Atlas Asset Management Ltd-Open end 28-Apr-22 12:30 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 D .M. Textile Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 12:15 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Murree B rewery Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Ghani Glass Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00 Zahidjee Textile M Ills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 13:00 Hallmark Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30 786 Investments Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 786 Investments Limited-786 Smart Fund 28-Apr-22 09:00 Crescent Fibres Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Balochistan Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Saritow S pinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 K-Electric Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 National Bank of Pakistan 28-Apr-22 11:00 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 The Universal Insurance Company Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:45 BECO Steel Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Pioneer Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan P V C Limited 29-Apr-22 09:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 02:30 Kohinoor S pinning Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00 Dandot Cement Company Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00 Samin Textiles Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Atlas Honda Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 ICC Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 01:00 Amtex Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30 Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end 29-Apr-22 16:45 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:30 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Bunnys Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00 Premier Insurance Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Chunian Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Leather Up Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00 Security L easing Corporation Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00 Oilboy Energy Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00 Octopus Digital Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00 Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Pak Elektron Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30 Gharibwal Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 13:00 AN Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Pak Leather Crafts Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Gul A hmed Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Telecard Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Escorts Investment Bank Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Aruj Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00 Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Redco Textiles Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Ados Pakistan Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:00 Hira Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 10:30 East West Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-22 14:00 Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 12:00 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 30-Apr-22 11:30 Reliance Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-22 11:30 =========================================================

