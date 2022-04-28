ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Cnergyico PK Limited                  28-Apr-22     11:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited               28-Apr-22     12:00
Siddiqsons Tin P late Limited         28-Apr-22     12:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd                28-Apr-22     14:00
Habib Insurance Company Ltd           28-Apr-22     14:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 Company Ltd                          28-Apr-22     12:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     14:00
Husein Industries Ltd                 28-Apr-22     11:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd            28-Apr-22     11:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     12:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     11:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd      28-Apr-22     14:30
Quice Food Industries Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
Service Industries Tetiles Ltd        28-Apr-22     09:30
Hala E nterprises Ltd                 28-Apr-22     15:45
Tri-Star Power Limited                28-Apr-22     13:00
Tri-S tar Mutual F und Limited        28-Apr-22     12:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba               28-Apr-22     12:00
Agritech Limited                      28-Apr-22     14:00
A griauto Industries Limited          28-Apr-22     11:30
Safe Mix Concrete Limited             28-Apr-22     12:15
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd             28-Apr-22     12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd               28-Apr-22     11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd            28-Apr-22     10:30
G3 Technologies Limited               28-Apr-22     14:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd              28-Apr-22     11:45
Arshad Energy Limited                 28-Apr-22     12:30
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd     28-Apr-22     11:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited               28-Apr-22     12:00
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd        28-Apr-22     15:30
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd          28-Apr-22     11:30
NetSol Technologies Ltd               28-Apr-22     12:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd         28-Apr-22     11:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy 
Services Ltd                          28-Apr-22     12:15
Aisha Steel Mills Limited             28-Apr-22     10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited         28-Apr-22     11:15
Agha Steel Industries Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:30
Asim Textile Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     09:30
Millat Tractors Limited               28-Apr-22     11:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd            28-Apr-22     13:00
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd        28-Apr-22     10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd             28-Apr-22     15:00
J.A. Textile Mills Limited            28-Apr-22     09:00
The Searle Company Ltd                28-Apr-22     12:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd            28-Apr-22     12:00
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd           28-Apr-22     11:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd    28-Apr-22     11:00
D.S . Industries Limited              28-Apr-22     11:30
Ideal S pinning Mills Ltd             28-Apr-22     10:00
Power Cement Limited                  28-Apr-22     11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     12:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd    28-Apr-22     11:30
Zephyr Textiles Limited               28-Apr-22     11:30
Merit Packaging Ltd                   28-Apr-22     17:00
EFU Life Assurance Ltd                28-Apr-22     10:00
Pakistan International Bulk
 Terminal Ltd                         28-Apr-22     14:30
Saif Textile Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     11:45
Tata Textile Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd            28-Apr-22     11:00
First UDL Modaraba                    28-Apr-22     11:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd             28-Apr-22     09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd                28-Apr-22     15:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd               28-Apr-22     11:00
The National S ilk & Rayon Mill Ltd   28-Apr-22     10:00
Pakistan C ables Limited              28-Apr-22     09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd           28-Apr-22     11:00
Nishat Mills Limited                  28-Apr-22     10:30
AGP Limited                           28-Apr-22     13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited               28-Apr-22     12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd               28-Apr-22     10:00
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd  28-Apr-22     11:00
IGI Holdings Limited                  28-Apr-22     14:30
Zil Limited                           28-Apr-22     11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited              28-Apr-22     11:30
Azgard Nine Limited                   28-Apr-22     11:30
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
The United Insurance Co. of
 Pakistan L                           28-Apr-22     12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
Landmark S pinning Industries Ltd     28-Apr-22     14:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd     28-Apr-22     16:00
Dost Steels Ltd                       28-Apr-22     16:30
Elehi Cotton Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     10:30
Atlas Asset Management Ltd-Open end   28-Apr-22     12:30
Askari General Insurance Company Ltd  28-Apr-22     11:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited               28-Apr-22     10:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
D .M. Textile Mills Limited           28-Apr-22     12:15
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                 28-Apr-22     12:00
Murree B rewery Company Ltd           28-Apr-22     11:30
Ghani Glass Limited                   28-Apr-22     11:00
Zahidjee Textile M Ills Ltd           28-Apr-22     14:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd               28-Apr-22     13:00
Hallmark Company Ltd                  28-Apr-22     11:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd          28-Apr-22     12:30
786 Investments Limited               28-Apr-22     09:00
Burshane L P G (Pakistan) Ltd         28-Apr-22     11:30
786 Investments Limited-786
Smart Fund                            28-Apr-22     09:00
Crescent Fibres Limited               28-Apr-22     10:30
Balochistan Glass Ltd                 28-Apr-22     14:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd              28-Apr-22     11:00
Saritow S pinning Mills Ltd           28-Apr-22     14:00
K-Electric Limited                    28-Apr-22     11:30
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd            28-Apr-22     10:00
National Bank of Pakistan             28-Apr-22     11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd      28-Apr-22     11:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd               28-Apr-22     09:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd      28-Apr-22     11:00
The Universal Insurance Company Ltd   29-Apr-22     11:45
BECO Steel Limited                    29-Apr-22     11:00
Pioneer Cement Limited                29-Apr-22     10:30
Pakistan P V C Limited                29-Apr-22     09:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited             29-Apr-22     02:30
Kohinoor S pinning Mills Limited      29-Apr-22     09:00
Dandot Cement Company Limited         29-Apr-22     12:00
Samin Textiles Limited                29-Apr-22     10:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited          29-Apr-22     10:00
Atlas Honda Limited                   29-Apr-22     11:00
ICC Industries Limited                29-Apr-22     01:00
Amtex Limited                         29-Apr-22     11:30
Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end       29-Apr-22     16:45
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              29-Apr-22     09:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd               29-Apr-22     09:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd             29-Apr-22     11:30
Nishat Chunian Power Limited          29-Apr-22     10:00
Bunnys Limited                        29-Apr-22     12:00
Premier Insurance Limited             29-Apr-22     11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited                29-Apr-22     10:30
Leather Up Limited                    29-Apr-22     10:00
Ghazi F abrics International Ltd      29-Apr-22     11:00
Security L easing Corporation Ltd     29-Apr-22     11:00
Oilboy Energy Limited                 29-Apr-22     11:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd              29-Apr-22     11:00
Octopus Digital Limited               29-Apr-22     09:00
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited    29-Apr-22     11:00
Pak Elektron Limited                  29-Apr-22     11:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited              29-Apr-22     11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited    29-Apr-22     13:00
AN Textile Mills Limited              29-Apr-22     11:00
Pak Leather Crafts Limited            29-Apr-22     10:00
Gul A hmed Textile Mills Limited      29-Apr-22     10:30
Telecard Limited                      29-Apr-22     11:00
Escorts Investment Bank Limited       29-Apr-22     10:30
Aruj Industries Limited               29-Apr-22     11:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited      29-Apr-22     09:00
Frontier Ceramics Limited             29-Apr-22     10:30
Redco Textiles Limited                29-Apr-22     11:00
Ados Pakistan Ltd                     29-Apr-22     11:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd               29-Apr-22     11:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited            30-Apr-22     10:30
East West Insurance Company Limited   30-Apr-22     14:00
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited         30-Apr-22     12:00
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Ltd                               30-Apr-22     11:30
Reliance Insurance Company Limited    30-Apr-22     11:30
=========================================================

