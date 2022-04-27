ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to meet Italian PM Draghi on Ukraine war

AFP 27 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the White House next month to discuss Western support for Ukraine’s battle against Russia, officials said Wednesday.

The May 10 meeting comes in the build up to crucial G7 and NATO summits in Europe this June and as the war between Western-backed Ukraine and invading Russian forces intensifies.

“The leaders will discuss their ongoing coordination with allies and partners on measures to support the people of Ukraine and to impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Biden says US-Russia prisoner swap required ‘difficult decisions’

“They will discuss our close cooperation on promoting global economic prosperity, increasing Europe’s energy security, and combatting climate change,” the statement said.

“They will also exchange views on regional and global security issues, as well as preparations for the G7 and NATO summits in June.”

Joe Biden Mario Draghi Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to meet Italian PM Draghi on Ukraine war

PM Shehbaz directs review of National Action Plan against terrorism: Marriyum

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

Read more stories