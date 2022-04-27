Biden to meet Italian PM Draghi on Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the White House next month to discuss Western support for Ukraine’s battle against Russia, officials said Wednesday.

The May 10 meeting comes in the build up to crucial G7 and NATO summits in Europe this June and as the war between Western-backed Ukraine and invading Russian forces intensifies.

“The leaders will discuss their ongoing coordination with allies and partners on measures to support the people of Ukraine and to impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“They will discuss our close cooperation on promoting global economic prosperity, increasing Europe’s energy security, and combatting climate change,” the statement said.

“They will also exchange views on regional and global security issues, as well as preparations for the G7 and NATO summits in June.”