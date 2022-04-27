ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP, PSX announce four-day closure on Eid

  • Stock market to observe holiday on Juma-tul-Wida as well
BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 2nd to 5th May, 2022 (Monday to Thursday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said a statement issued by the central bank.

Similarly, a notice released by the PSX stated that all TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that the PSX shall remain closed from Monday, May 2nd, 2022 till Thursday, May 5th, 2022 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

It further added that the exchange shall resume with pre-Ramazan trading and office timings from Friday, May 6, 2022.

Moreover, the stock market will also remain closed on April 29, 2022 on account of Juma-tul-Wida, a separate statement from the PSX said.

SBP PSX Eid ul Fitr holidays

Comments

1000 characters

SBP, PSX announce four-day closure on Eid

PM Shehbaz directs review of National Action Plan against terrorism: Marriyum

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

Read more stories