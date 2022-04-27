SBP, PSX announce four-day closure on Eid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 2nd to 5th May, 2022 (Monday to Thursday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said a statement issued by the central bank.

Similarly, a notice released by the PSX stated that all TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that the PSX shall remain closed from Monday, May 2nd, 2022 till Thursday, May 5th, 2022 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

It further added that the exchange shall resume with pre-Ramazan trading and office timings from Friday, May 6, 2022.

Moreover, the stock market will also remain closed on April 29, 2022 on account of Juma-tul-Wida, a separate statement from the PSX said.