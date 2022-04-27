ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz directs review of National Action Plan against terrorism: Marriyum

  • Information minister says perpetrators of Karachi blast will be brought to justice
BR Web Desk 27 Apr, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a review of the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism, adding that the perpetrators of the Karachi University blast will be brought to justice.

"The law and order situation of the country was reviewed in today's federal cabinet meeting," she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack at KU

The development comes a day after a suicide blast killed at least four people, including three Chinese nationals, and injured two others. A van carrying staff from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University was targeted in the attack.

Karachi police confirmed four people had died, including the minibus driver and three staff from the Confucius Institute, the cultural and educational programme that China operates at universities around the world. The banned Baloch Liberation Army had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, China strongly condemned the suicide attack at the University of Karachi and asked Pakistan to apprehend and punish the perpetrators.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals: FO

According to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry, China's assistant minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao called the Pakistani Ambassador to China to "express extremely grave concern."

"He demanded that the Pakistani side should immediately make a thorough investigation of the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and prevent such incidents from happening again."

Meanwhile, Marriyum announced that the cabinet approved the appointment of Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

She said that the cabinet was given a detailed briefing regarding the Power Division.

Criticizing the former premier Imran Khan, Marriyum said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has again resorted to "container politics" after a failure in governance.

"During his tenure, Imran Khan used NAB and FIA against its opponents," she said adding: "even after 4 years, the previous government couldn't prove a single corruption allegation against us."

"If there was corruption or money laundering then why it was not proved in four years?" she asked.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan is afraid of Shehbaz Sharif's performance. "We reopened the metro bus service, which had been closed for four years, in four days."

The information minister claimed that the PML-N had also won the elections in 2018.

"We will win the next elections as well," she added.

Foreign Office Shehbaz Sharif Karachi University Imran Khan Election Commission of Pakistan Karachi blast PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb foreign funding case 3 Chinese nationals killed

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz directs review of National Action Plan against terrorism: Marriyum

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

Read more stories