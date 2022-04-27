ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

  • Ashfaq's stint lasted less than a year
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Apr, 2022

The federal government on Wednesday appointed Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), just ahead of the federal budget 2022-23 announcement.

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr. Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division read.

Meanwhile, ex-FBR chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad has been transferred and reverted to FBR, with immediate effect. Ahmad has also been relieved of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Revenue Division.

Earlier, Business Recorder, citing government sources, reported that the federal cabinet was likely to consider the appointment of new Chairman FBR today.

“Yes, I have heard that a summary will be tabled before the federal cabinet which is scheduled to meet under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday (today),” a senior FBR member told Business Recorder.

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

There were also reports that the summary has been moved to appoint the chairman FBR for 120 days.

It was learnt that the government was considering the names of Asim Ahmad, Nadeem Rizvi, and Tariq Huda for FBR’s top slot.

Asim Ahmed previously held the charge as FBR Chairman from April 2021 to August 2021. He has also served as an FBR Member in information technology (IT).

Dr Ashfaq was elevated to the post of FBR chairman on August 24, 2021, by the previous government and replaced Asim Ahmad.

