Ogra teams in field to detect diesel hoarding

ISLAMABAD: Taking cognizance of the reports on diesel non-availability, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved its enforcement teams along law enforcement agencies and district management in different regions to inspect and unearth illegal oil storages.

It is reiterated that anyone found in hoarding or stocking oil illegally shall be dealt under the law of the land.

The chief secretaries have already been informed to advise the deputy commissioners for increasing vigilance on any such illegal activities and take immediate punitive actions.

Moreover, the DCOs have also been informed to mobilise teams to inspect petrol pumps in their respective regions and anyone found in hoarding or short supply may strongly be dealt, according to law and report should be sent to the OGRA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022