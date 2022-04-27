COO PIA Air Commodore Jawad Zafar passes away

KARACHI: Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Commodore Jawad Zafar has passed away, due to cardiac arrest. Jawad Zafar was a renowned Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter pilot and a recipient of the Sword of Honour as a Cadet. He was also awarded many honours by the government of Pakistan for his services.

He was appointed COO PIA in October 2018 when he joined the airline on deputation from PAF. He was considered CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s right-hand man. He has not only restructured the airline operations but also drafted PIA’s new business plan.

