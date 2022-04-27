ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
US MIDDAY: US wheat, corn rise

Reuters 27 Apr, 2022

CHICAGO: US wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns that adverse weather in key production areas would limit the size of harvests this year, traders said. Soybean futures were weak, but losses were kept in check by signs that export demand from China remains strong despite concerns about a slowing economy from the world’s top buyer of soy due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday afternoon rated 27% of US winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, down three percentage points from a week ago and the lowest for this time of year since 1989, as drought persists in the Plains wheat belt.

“A lower US wheat crop would further exacerbate the supply tightness on the wheat market as Ukraine is likely to grow significantly less wheat this year on account of the war,” Commerzbank said in a note.

USDA also said that corn planting was 7% complete as of April 24, below the average analyst estimate of 9% and the five-year average of 15%.

“The US corn planting campaign still has time before putting a huge dent in potential production, but forecast maps are relentlessly cold and wet,” Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients.

At 10:59 a.m CDT (1559 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures were up 20-1/2 cents at $10.94 a bushel.

CBOT July corn futures were 2-1/4 cents higher at $8.00-1/4 a bushel. New-crop corn futures, which track the crop that will be grown this summer, posted bigger gains.

Wheat Corn corn crop US MIDDAY

