Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 205,520 tonnes of cargo comprising 153,335 tonnes of import cargo and 52,185 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 153,335 comprised of 76,401 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,017 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 70,917 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,185 tonnes comprised of 51,945 tonnes of containerized cargo and 240 tonnes of rice. Some, 11658 containers comprising of 5517 containers import and 6141 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1267 of 20’s and 2071 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 54 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 922 of 20’s and 1046 of 40’s loaded containers while 233 of 20’s and 1447 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Tuesday.

Nearly, 07 ships namely, Monoceros Leader, Arctic Flounder, Arman 10, Cma Cgm Berlioz, Pretty Sight, Viet Thuan 30-02 and Navigare Boreas have berth at Karachi Port. About 07 ships, namely Guenther Schultte, Monoceros Leader, Tsingtao Express, Uacc Shams, Astro Sculptor and Ital Usodimare have sailed out from Karachi Port. Around 07 cargoes, namely MT Quetta, Uru Bhum, Teera Bhum, Tarlan, Noro, Mol Genesis and FU HAI were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship ‘MSC Valencia’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, ChemroadOrchied, Silver Ellie and Rosa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 129,713 tonnes, comprising 86,677 tonnes imports cargo and 43,036 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,650` Containers (1,279 TEUs Imports and 2,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, FSM and MSC Alessia& four more ships, TeeraBhum, MolGensis, Celsius Nicosia and High Trust Carrying LPG, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and LCT on Tuesday, 26th April-2022.

