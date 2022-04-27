Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
27 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Ltd. 31.12.2021 45% Final Cash 25.04.2022
Dividend
The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2021 12.50% Bonus 25.04.2022
Shares
==============================================================================================
