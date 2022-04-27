KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Media Times Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00 Bata Pakistan Limited 25-Apr-22 16:00 Service Global Footwear Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Altern Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30 Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Bolan Castings Limited 25-Apr-22 11:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 10:00 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15 First Punjab Modaraba 26-Apr-22 05:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 First Capital Securities Corporation Lt 26-Apr-22 12:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 First National Bank Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 Dewan Cement Limited 26-Apr-22 09:30 JS Global Capital Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 At-Tahur Limited 26-Apr-22 10:45 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:45 MACPAC Films Limited 26-Apr-22 13:15 AWT Investments Limited-Open end 26-Apr-22 11:00 GOC (Pak) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 12:30 UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 09:00 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00 Arif Habib Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Grays Leasing Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 J.K . Spinning Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 First E lite Capital Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 26-Apr-22 12:30 First Paramount Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Treet Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 12:00 Sazgar Engineering Works L td 26-Apr-22 13:30 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Oxygen L imited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Olympia Mills L imited 26-Apr-22 11:00 B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Shezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 Sitara Energy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Interloop Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00 Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)

\ Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00

Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE) Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Saif Power L imited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Zahur Cotton Mills L td 27-Apr-22 10:30 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills L td 27-Apr-22 12:00 Trust Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30 First Equity Modaraba 27-Apr-22 14:00 Gadoon Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 12:00 AKD Investments Management L td-Open en 7-Apr-22 11:00 Metropolitan Steel Corporation L td 27-Apr-22 10:00 First IBL Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00 IGI Life Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Shadab Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 11:30 Arpak International Investments Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 (GEM) Universal Network Systems Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45 Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00 The Bank of Khyber 27-Apr-22 10:00 Askari General Insurnace Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 Pakgen Power Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 JS Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00 Dadex Eternit Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Bhanero Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 10:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Image Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Sapphire Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:30 First Fidelity Laesing Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30 Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 12:30 Lalpir Power Limited 27-Apr-22 15:45 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00 Atlas Battery L imited 27-Apr-22 09:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00 ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00 International Knitwear Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Feroz 1888 Mills LImited 27-Apr-22 22:30 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 15:30 Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Apr-22 13:00 Faysal Bank LImited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Packages Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30 Summit Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Unity Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Systems Limited 27-Apr-22 17:00 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Fecto Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Karam Ceramics Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Panther Tyres Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Dawood Equities Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 Data Agro Limited 27-Apr-22 11:15 First National Equities Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 27-Apr-22 14:30 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 27-Apr-22 17:00 AKD Hospitality Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00 Allied Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 09:00 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 Next Capital Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 TRG Pakistan Limietd 27-Apr-22 20:00 TPL Trakker Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Century Insurance C ompany L td 27-Apr-22 15:00 Modaraba Al-Mali 27-Apr-22 11:00 Artistic Denim Mills L td 27-Apr-22 15:00 Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Lt 27-Apr-22 11:30 KSB Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45 Sana Industries Ltd 27-Apr-22 16:00 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Lucky Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Atlas Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Pakistan Reinsurance Company L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 Husein Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Al Shaheer Corporation L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 United Distributors Pakistan L td 28-Apr-22 14:30 Quice Food Industries L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 Service Industries Tetiles L td 28-Apr-22 09:30 Hala Enterprises L td 28-Apr-22 15:45 Tri-Star Power L imited 28-Apr-22 13:00 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 28-Apr-22 12:30 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-Apr-22 12:00 Agritech Limited 28-Apr-22 14:00 Agriauto Industries Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 28-Apr-22 12:15 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 First UDL Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00 The Hub Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30 Globe Textile Mills L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 NIshat Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 AGP Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 C rescent S teel & Allied Products Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 IGI Holdings Limited 28-Apr-22 14:30 Zil Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Azgard Nine Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan L28-Apr-22 12:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:00 Dost Steels Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:30 Elehi Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Hallmark Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 786 Investments Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 786 Investments Limited-786 Smart Fund 28-Apr-22 09:00 Crescent Fibres Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Balochistan Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 K-Electric Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00 National Bank of P akistan 28-Apr-22 11:00 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00 The Universal Insuance Company Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:45 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30 Pioneer Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan PVC Limited 29-Apr-22 09:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 02:30 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00 Dandot Cement Company Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00 Samin Textiles Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Atlas Honda Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 ICCI Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 01:00 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Bunnys Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00 Premier Insurance Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Chunian Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Pak Elektron Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30 Gharibwal Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 13:00 AN Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Pak Leather Crafts L imited 29-Apr-22 10:00 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Telecard Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Escorts Investment Bank Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Aruj Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00 Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30 Amtex Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30 Reliance Insurance Compnay Limited 30-Apr-22 11:30 Indus Dieng & Manufacturing Co.Ltd. 30-Apr-22 11:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-Apr-22 09:00 East West Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-22 14:00 Hira Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 10:30 Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 12:00 =========================================================

