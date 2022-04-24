Bilawal to take oath as foreign minister soon: Kaira

LONDON: Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday confirmed that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as foreign minister (FM) in a day or two.

Talking to the media in London flanked by the former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, Qamar Zaman Kaira said all the matters have been sorted out and the PPP chairman has left for Pakistan after meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as FM in a day or two”, Qamar Zaman Kaira was quoted as saying in a press briefing.