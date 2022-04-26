ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
FFL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.42%)
GTECH 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6%)
HUMNL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.25%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
TRG 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.37%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
WAVES 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
BR100 4,655 Decreased By -8 (-0.17%)
BR30 16,933 Decreased By -185.1 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,970 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,815 Decreased By -26 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains after suffering another hefty drop in the previous session, though traders remain on edge over China’s worsening Covid outbreak and lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 119.70 points, to 19,989.04.

Hong Kong shares begin with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.94 points, to 2,930.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 1.74 points, to 1,791.76.

