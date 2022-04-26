Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains after suffering another hefty drop in the previous session, though traders remain on edge over China’s worsening Covid outbreak and lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 119.70 points, to 19,989.04.

Hong Kong shares begin with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.94 points, to 2,930.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.10 percent, or 1.74 points, to 1,791.76.