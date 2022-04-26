ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
GGL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.26%)
GTECH 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.43%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TPL 11.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
TREET 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
TRG 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,661 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,016 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.6%)
KSE100 46,041 Decreased By -32.7 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,827 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Palm oil may bounce into 6,326-6,392 ringgit range

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce into a range of 6,326-6,392 ringgit a tonne, following its stabilization around a support at 6,104 ringgit.

The support is strengthened by a similar one at 6,138 ringgit, the 50% retracement of the uptrend from 5,477 ringgit to 6,799 ringgit.

The stabilization around these supports indicates a completion of the fall from 6,799 ringgit.

The fall will be either totally or partially reversed. A break below 6,104 ringgit may confirm the extension of the fall towards 5,855-5,966 ringgit range.

Palm falls 2pc as Indonesia export ban excludes crude variety

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from 7,268 ringgit to 5,477 ringgit reveals a support at 6,161 ringgit, which works together with the other two on the hourly chart to stop the fall.

Chances are the contract may bounce towards 6,373 ringgit.

