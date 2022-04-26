Nawaz issued new passport

ISLAMABAD: The government has issued a new passport to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that the passport issued to former premier is ordinary and made in urgent category following the approval of the Ministry of Interior. The application for issuance of passport to the PML-N leader was filed in Pakistan embassy in London, they said.

The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, few days ago said that a diplomatic passport was Sharif’s right and it would be issued to him.

“It is unfortunate that a person who has been prime minister three times is being deprived of national citizenship,” Sanaullah said.

But according to sources Sharif has been issued an ordinary passport.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also dismissed a petition challenging the possible issuance of a diplomatic passport to Nawaz. The court dismissed the petition stating that it is “based on unreliable material and is, therefore, frivolous”.

