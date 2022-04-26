4 injured in collision between passenger and goods trains

QUETTA: Four passengers suffered minor injuries in a train accident occurred in Kachi district on Monday. District administration said that Bolan Mail was on way from Karachi when it collided with a goods train near Peeru Kunri Post of kachi District.

Resultantly, 3 boggies of Bolan Mail have derailed from railway track leaving four passengers minor injured. Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and provided medical aid to the injured. People of nearby area have also started relief operations.