PARTLY FACETIOUS: What’s Khan’s strategy?

“I don’t understand The Khan’s strategy…I mean why did he first cede the decision to hold elections to the opposition and now is clamouring for early elections? I mean I recall suggesting to him well before the vote of no-confidence was tabled that elections was the way forward as opposition pressure was mounting…”

“Oh were you being serious! I thought you were being facetious, besides at that time the people were focused on the economy.”

“No I wasn’t besides at voting time I reckon it will be the economy again. But another of his logic I can’t understand: since when did rich countries especially the US not use its influence or threats or indeed cash to get a recalcitrant government to do what it wants…”

“You mean large cash was given to…”

“I don’t know whether any cash was given and I don’t know what you mean by large – I mean right now, thanks to the previous economic team, I would think $ 1000 is a large sum but Mian sahib would think its peanuts…”

“So would The Khan after sale of some gifts.”

“Done be facetious…and don’t forget the US is brazenly threatening China and India for not towing the line with respect to the Russia-Ukraine war and their heads of government are not urging their people to protest.”

“Let’s put it this way: the relatively rich and the militarily powerful do have a tendency to shall we euphemistically call it influence the rule and policies of a weaker country. Remember Pakistan and Afghanistan, remember India and Nepal, remember…”

“Oh shut up.”

“Ah the use of such diplomatic language but anyway I also don’t understand The Khan’s call to the Chief Election Commissioner to resign…”

“One has to support The Khan there: I mean equality of all before the law is his basic right and the case of all three major national parties with respect to foreign funding must be heard at the same time…”

“Ha ha, reminds me of the children’s story with the five blind mice, in this case if all three blind mice are disqualified that would leave the MQM, which is of course a party of two cities so no, no, then Maulana…”

“Nah he likes to be the chair of the Kashmir committee.”

“OK then Chaudhary Pervez Elahi but he is bandaged up and…”

“I am sure he can be mobilized if the prime minister’s chair is vacant.”

“Good physical health is a prior condition for the post.”

“You won’t see a bandage or an oxygen mask at his inauguration.”

“You reckon he has learnt his lesson and would again listen to an established sage adviser, read Chaudhary Shujaat, and not a brash son who cannot read the signs…”

“Or has a telephone which allows him to know who is calling.”

“Indeed.”

