‘Missing’ girl Dua Zehra traced, claim Karachi police

INP 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: In what can be termed the biggest breakthrough in Dua Zehra case, Karachi Police on Monday claimed to have traced the 14-year-old girl missing for about a week.

Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl went missing from her neighbourhood in Alfalah Town last week. Now, Alfalah police has claimed that the missing girl has been “traced” and is right now in “another province”.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization to help them find their daughter.

Her father and mother even said that they will not take any legal action against the abductor if Dua Zehra is returned safely.

