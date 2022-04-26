KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 308,515 tonnes of cargo comprising 274,170 tonnes of import cargo and 34,345 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 274,170 comprised of 123,640 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,874 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 144,656 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,345 tonnes comprised of 30,120 tonnes of containerized cargo, 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 4,150 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Some, 7438 containers comprising of 6425 containers import and 1013 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1907 of 20’s and 2211 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 48 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 184 of 20’s and 132 of 40’s loaded containers while 97 of 20’s and 234 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

As many as 13 ships namely, Astro Sculptor, YM Express, Al Shaffiah, Chemroute Sky, Tsingtao Express, Guenther Schultte, Positive Leader, Monoceris Leader, Chamg Qing, Sheng Xing Hai, Long Beach Trader, Uacc Shams and Ital Usodimare have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, Pvt Venus, Gsl Valerie, Yi Long Shan, Eva Manila, MT Lahore, Cosco Antwerp, Sunray, Chang Qing and As Clementina have sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

Nearly, 11 ships namely, Stolt Sypress, Cma CGM Berlioz, Pretty Sight, Navigare Boreas, Silver Velerie, MT Quetta, J.Pioneer, Northern Guard, Hyundai HongKong, Uru Bhum and Viet Thuan 30-02 were expected to arrive at the Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, CMA CGM Berlioz and Southern Robin left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Al-Aamriya and SafmarineNyassa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 110,138 tonnes, comprising 73,537 tonnes imports cargo and 36,601 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,261` Containers (1,108 TEUs Imports and 2,153 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Amali, Silver Ellie, Bulk Castor, Chemroad Orchid and MSC Valencia & another two more ships, Rosa and Phaedra Scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Coal, Phosphoric Acid, Containers and Seeds are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, PIBT, EVTL, QICT and FAP on Monday, 25th April-2022.

