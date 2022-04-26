ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
JS Investments Limited                22-Apr-22     10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd          22-Apr-22     11:45
Bestway Cement Limited                22-Apr-22     14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd             22-Apr-22     16:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba              22-Apr-22     10:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd    22-Apr-22     10:30
Ecopack Limited                       22-Apr-22     10:00
Biafo Industries Limited              22-Apr-22     11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited               22-Apr-22     11:00
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd           22-Apr-22     11:00
TPL Properties Limited                22-Apr-22     11:00
Nishat Power Limited                  22-Apr-22     10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd         22-Apr-22     11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd               22-Apr-22     12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd                 22-Apr-22     10:30
Macter International Ltd              22-Apr-22     10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited       22-Apr-22     14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd          22-Apr-22     15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd        22-Apr-22     10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd           22-Apr-22     10:00
National Foods Limited                22-Apr-22     11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited            22-Apr-22     14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd          25-Apr-22     11:00
First Capital Investments 
Ltd-Open end                          25-Apr-22     13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited                25-Apr-22     14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd          25-Apr-22     14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd          25-Apr-22     15:00
Calcorp Limited                       25-Apr-22     14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd               25-Apr-22     11:30
First Capital Equities Ltd            25-Apr-22     12:00
Media Times Limited                   25-Apr-22     11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd       25-Apr-22     12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd        25-Apr-22     11:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd            25-Apr-22     11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd             25-Apr-22     11:00
Fateh Industries Limited              25-Apr-22     09:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd               25-Apr-22     10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd           25-Apr-22     10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd            25-Apr-22     10:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd     25-Apr-22     09:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd          25-Apr-22     14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd                 25-Apr-22     09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited                 25-Apr-22     16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd           25-Apr-22     11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited               25-Apr-22     12:00
Sindh Modaraba                        25-Apr-22     12:00
Altern Energy Limited                 25-Apr-22     12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd           25-Apr-22     11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd        25-Apr-22     11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd     25-Apr-22     11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd        25-Apr-22     10:30
Meezan Bank Limited                   25-Apr-22     12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd                 25-Apr-22     16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd                25-Apr-22     12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd        25-Apr-22     11:00
Hum Network Limited                   25-Apr-22     12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd        25-Apr-22     11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd        25-Apr-22     14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited              25-Apr-22     11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd               25-Apr-22     14:30
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation Ltd                       25-Apr-22     11:00
Bolan Castings Limited                25-Apr-22     11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd               25-Apr-22     15:00
OPL Modaraba                          25-Apr-22     12:00
First Punjab Modaraba                 25-Apr-22     17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd             25-Apr-22     11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited   26-Apr-22     11:00
Soneri Bank Limited                   26-Apr-22     13:00
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd   26-Apr-22     10:00
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end     26-Apr-22     10:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd          26-Apr-22     11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd       26-Apr-22     12:15
First Punjab Modaraba                 26-Apr-22     05:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           26-Apr-22     14:30
First Capital Securities 
Corporation Ltd                       26-Apr-22     12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              26-Apr-22     10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited               26-Apr-22     11:30
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd    26-Apr-22     14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited               26-Apr-22     11:00
First National Bank Modaraba          26-Apr-22     14:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd                26-Apr-22     10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd             26-Apr-22     12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd      26-Apr-22     11:30
Dewan Cement Limited                  26-Apr-22     09:30
JS Global Capital Limited             26-Apr-22     13:00
At-Tahur Limited                      26-Apr-22     10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd            26-Apr-22     12:45
MACPAC Films Limited                  26-Apr-22     13:15
AWT Investments Limited-Open end      26-Apr-22     11:00
GOC (Pak) Limited                     26-Apr-22     11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited                26-Apr-22     12:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end        26-Apr-22     09:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd              26-Apr-22     11:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd      26-Apr-22     12:00
Arif Habib Limited                    26-Apr-22     15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd               26-Apr-22     15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited             26-Apr-22     10:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd              26-Apr-22     10:30
Buxly Paints Limited                  26-Apr-22     11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd               26-Apr-22     11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd              26-Apr-22     10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd                     26-Apr-22     10:00
J.K . Spinning Mills Limited          26-Apr-22     11:00
First E lite Capital Modaraba         26-Apr-22     14:00
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pakistan) Ltd                        26-Apr-22     13:30
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba    26-Apr-22     12:30
First Paramount Modaraba              26-Apr-22     11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd                 26-Apr-22     13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                 26-Apr-22     11:00
Samba Bank Limited                    26-Apr-22     12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works L td         26-Apr-22     13:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited            26-Apr-22     11:30
Pakistan Oxygen L imited              26-Apr-22     14:30
Olympia Mills L imited                26-Apr-22     11:00
B.F. Modaraba                         26-Apr-22     11:00
Hafiz Limited                         26-Apr-22     11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                 26-Apr-22     11:30
SME Leasing Limited                   26-Apr-22     10:30
International Industries L td         26-Apr-22     10:30
Shezan International L td             26-Apr-22     12:30
Sitara Energy L imited                26-Apr-22     15:00
Interloop Limited                     26-Apr-22     09:00
ICI Pakistan L imited                 26-Apr-22     14:30
Tariq Glass Industries L td           26-Apr-22     11:00
Cyan L imited                         26-Apr-22     14:00
Jubilee General Insurance 
C ompany L td                         26-Apr-22     10:00
Security Investment
 Bank L td                            26-Apr-22     15:00
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd                        26-Apr-22     10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                  26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE)
Cherat Packaging Ltd                  26-Apr-22     13:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                    27-Apr-22     14:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd               27-Apr-22     12:00
Saif Power L imited                   27-Apr-22     12:00
Zahur Cotton Mills L td               27-Apr-22     10:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
 Mills L td                           27-Apr-22     12:00
Trust Modaraba                        27-Apr-22     11:30
First Equity Modaraba                 27-Apr-22     14:00
Gadoon Textile Mills L td             27-Apr-22     12:00
AKD Investments Management
 L td-Open end                        27-Apr-22     11:00
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation L td                      27-Apr-22     10:00
First IBL Modaraba                    27-Apr-22     11:00
IGI Life Insurance Limited            27-Apr-22     15:00
Shadab Textile Mills L td             27-Apr-22     11:30
Arpak International 
Investments L td                      27-Apr-22     11:00
(GEM) Universal Network
 Systems Ltd                          27-Apr-22     09:00
Shield Corporation Ltd                27-Apr-22     11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                 27-Apr-22     10:45
Towellers Limited                     27-Apr-22     11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd                27-Apr-22     10:00
The Bank of Khyber                    27-Apr-22     10:00
Askari General Insurnace
 Company L td                         27-Apr-22     11:30
Pakgen Power Limited                  27-Apr-22     14:30
JS Bank Limited                       27-Apr-22     10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                27-Apr-22     11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                 27-Apr-22     15:00
Bhanero Textile Mills L td            27-Apr-22     10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd             27-Apr-22     12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited              27-Apr-22     11:00
Image Pakistan Limited                27-Apr-22     11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited               27-Apr-22     14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd            27-Apr-22     12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd          27-Apr-22     09:30
First Fidelity Laesing Modaraba       27-Apr-22     11:30
Matco Foods Limited                   27-Apr-22     12:30
Lalpir Power Limited                  27-Apr-22     15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd             27-Apr-22     14:00
Atlas Battery L imited                27-Apr-22     09:00
NBP Fund Management 
Ltd-Open end                          27-Apr-22     11:00
ABL Asset Management Co.
 L td-Open end                        27-Apr-22     11:00
International Knitwear Ltd            27-Apr-22     12:00
Feroz 1888 Mills LImited              27-Apr-22     22:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd                             27-Apr-22     15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd               27-Apr-22     11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd           27-Apr-22     13:00
Faysal Bank LImited                   27-Apr-22     12:00
Packages Limited                      27-Apr-22     11:00
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Company Ltd                           27-Apr-22     10:30
Summit Bank Limited                   27-Apr-22     10:00
Unity Foods Limited                   27-Apr-22     11:00
Systems Limited                       27-Apr-22     17:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                  27-Apr-22     12:00
Fecto Cement Limited                  27-Apr-22     12:00
Karam Ceramics Limited                27-Apr-22     10:00
Panther Tyres Limited                 27-Apr-22     11:30
Dawood Equities Limited               27-Apr-22     11:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd         27-Apr-22     11:30
Data Agro Limited                     27-Apr-22     11:15
First National Equities Ltd           27-Apr-22     14:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                   27-Apr-22     11:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba              27-Apr-22     14:30
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd      27-Apr-22     17:00
AKD Hospitality Limited               27-Apr-22     11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd              27-Apr-22     10:00
Allied Rental Modaraba                27-Apr-22     09:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited           27-Apr-22     14:30
Next Capital Limited                  27-Apr-22     11:30
TRG Pakistan Limietd                  27-Apr-22     20:00
TPL Trakker Limited                   27-Apr-22     12:00
Century Insurance
 Company L td                         27-Apr-22     15:00
Modaraba Al-Mali                      27-Apr-22     11:00
Artistic Denim Mills L td             27-Apr-22     15:00
Allawasaya Textile & 
Finishing Mills Ltd                   27-Apr-22     11:30
KSB Pumps Company Limited             27-Apr-22     11:45
Sana Industries Ltd                   27-Apr-22     16:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd             27-Apr-22     11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                  27-Apr-22     10:00
Lucky Cement Limited                  27-Apr-22     15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited               27-Apr-22     11:30
MCB Bank Limited                      27-Apr-22     11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd              27-Apr-22     10:30
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 Company L td                         28-Apr-22     12:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company L td     28-Apr-22     11:00
Husein Industries Ltd                 28-Apr-22     11:00
Al Shaheer Corporation L td           28-Apr-22     11:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     12:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     11:00
United Distributors Pakistan L td     28-Apr-22     14:30
Quice Food Industries L td            28-Apr-22     11:00
Service Industries Tetiles L td       28-Apr-22     09:30
Hala Enterprises L td                 28-Apr-22     15:45
Tri-Star Power L imited               28-Apr-22     13:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited          28-Apr-22     12:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba               28-Apr-22     12:00
Agritech Limited                      28-Apr-22     14:00
Agriauto Industries Limited           28-Apr-22     11:30
Safe Mix Concrete Limited             28-Apr-22     12:15
Goodluck Industries Ltd               28-Apr-22     11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd            28-Apr-22     10:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd            28-Apr-22     11:00
First UDL Modaraba                    28-Apr-22     11:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd             28-Apr-22     09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd                28-Apr-22     15:30
Globe Textile Mills L td              28-Apr-22     11:00
The National Silk & Rayon 
Mills Ltd                             28-Apr-22     10:00
Pakistan Cables Limited               28-Apr-22     09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan L td          28-Apr-22     11:00
NIshat Mills Limited                  28-Apr-22     10:30
AGP Limited                           28-Apr-22     13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited               28-Apr-22     12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd               28-Apr-22     10:00
C rescent S teel & Allied 
Products Ltd                          28-Apr-22     11:00
IGI Holdings Limited                  28-Apr-22     14:30
Zil Limited                           28-Apr-22     11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited              28-Apr-22     11:30
Azgard Nine Limited                   28-Apr-22     11:30
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
The United Insurance Co
 of Pakistan Ltd                      28-Apr-22     12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd             28-Apr-22     11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries
 Ltd                                  28-Apr-22     14:00
Shifa International Hospitals
 Ltd                                  28-Apr-22     16:00
Dost Steels Ltd                       28-Apr-22     16:30
Elehi Cotton Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     10:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited               28-Apr-22     10:30
Murree Brewery Company Ltd            28-Apr-22     11:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     14:00
Hallmark Company Ltd                  28-Apr-22     11:00
786 Investments Limited               28-Apr-22     09:00
786 Investments Limited-786
 Smart Fund                           28-Apr-22     09:00
Crescent Fibres Limited               28-Apr-22     10:30
Balochistan Glass Ltd                 28-Apr-22     14:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd            28-Apr-22     14:00
K-Electric Limited                    28-Apr-22     11:30
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd            28-Apr-22     10:00
National Bank of P akistan            28-Apr-22     11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd      28-Apr-22     11:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd               28-Apr-22     09:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd                28-Apr-22     14:00
The Universal Insuance Company Ltd    29-Apr-22     11:45
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd               29-Apr-22     09:30
Pioneer Cement Limited                29-Apr-22     10:30
Pakistan PVC Limited                  29-Apr-22     09:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited             29-Apr-22     02:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited       29-Apr-22     09:00
Dandot Cement Company Limited         29-Apr-22     12:00
Samin Textiles Limited                29-Apr-22     10:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited          29-Apr-22     10:00
Atlas Honda Limited                   29-Apr-22     11:00
ICCI Industries Limited               29-Apr-22     01:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited          29-Apr-22     10:00
Bunnys Limited                        29-Apr-22     12:00
Premier Insurance Limited             29-Apr-22     11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited                29-Apr-22     10:30
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited    29-Apr-22     11:00
Pak Elektron Limited                  29-Apr-22     11:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited              29-Apr-22     11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited    29-Apr-22     13:00
AN Textile Mills Limited              29-Apr-22     11:00
Pak Leather Crafts L imited           29-Apr-22     10:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited       29-Apr-22     10:30
Telecard Limited                      29-Apr-22     11:00
Escorts Investment Bank Limited       29-Apr-22     10:30
Aruj Industries Limited               29-Apr-22     11:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited      29-Apr-22     09:00
Frontier Ceramics Limited             29-Apr-22     10:30
Amtex Limited                         29-Apr-22     11:30
Reliance Insurance Compnay Limited    30-Apr-22     11:30
Indus Dieng & Manufacturing Co.Ltd.   30-Apr-22     11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              30-Apr-22     09:00
East West Insurance Company Limited   30-Apr-22     14:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited            30-Apr-22     10:30
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited         30-Apr-22     12:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

