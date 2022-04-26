Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
26 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45
Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
First Capital Investments
Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
First Capital Equities Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00
Media Times Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Fateh Industries Limited 25-Apr-22 09:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited 25-Apr-22 16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Sindh Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
Altern Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Hum Network Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Bolan Castings Limited 25-Apr-22 11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 10:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15
First Punjab Modaraba 26-Apr-22 05:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
First National Bank Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
Dewan Cement Limited 26-Apr-22 09:30
JS Global Capital Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
At-Tahur Limited 26-Apr-22 10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:45
MACPAC Films Limited 26-Apr-22 13:15
AWT Investments Limited-Open end 26-Apr-22 11:00
GOC (Pak) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 12:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 09:00
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00
Arif Habib Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
J.K . Spinning Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
First E lite Capital Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 26-Apr-22 12:30
First Paramount Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works L td 26-Apr-22 13:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Oxygen L imited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Olympia Mills L imited 26-Apr-22 11:00
B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
International Industries L td 26-Apr-22 10:30
Shezan International L td 26-Apr-22 12:30
Sitara Energy L imited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Interloop Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00
ICI Pakistan L imited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Tariq Glass Industries L td 26-Apr-22 11:00
Cyan L imited 26-Apr-22 14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
C ompany L td 26-Apr-22 10:00
Security Investment
Bank L td 26-Apr-22 15:00
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE)
Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Saif Power L imited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Zahur Cotton Mills L td 27-Apr-22 10:30
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills L td 27-Apr-22 12:00
Trust Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30
First Equity Modaraba 27-Apr-22 14:00
Gadoon Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 12:00
AKD Investments Management
L td-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation L td 27-Apr-22 10:00
First IBL Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00
IGI Life Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Shadab Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 11:30
Arpak International
Investments L td 27-Apr-22 11:00
(GEM) Universal Network
Systems Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45
Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00
The Bank of Khyber 27-Apr-22 10:00
Askari General Insurnace
Company L td 27-Apr-22 11:30
Pakgen Power Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
JS Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Bhanero Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Image Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:30
First Fidelity Laesing Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 12:30
Lalpir Power Limited 27-Apr-22 15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00
Atlas Battery L imited 27-Apr-22 09:00
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00
ABL Asset Management Co.
L td-Open end 27-Apr-22 11:00
International Knitwear Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Feroz 1888 Mills LImited 27-Apr-22 22:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Apr-22 13:00
Faysal Bank LImited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Packages Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30
Summit Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Unity Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Systems Limited 27-Apr-22 17:00
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Fecto Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Karam Ceramics Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Panther Tyres Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Dawood Equities Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
Data Agro Limited 27-Apr-22 11:15
First National Equities Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 27-Apr-22 14:30
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 27-Apr-22 17:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 09:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
Next Capital Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
TRG Pakistan Limietd 27-Apr-22 20:00
TPL Trakker Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Century Insurance
Company L td 27-Apr-22 15:00
Modaraba Al-Mali 27-Apr-22 11:00
Artistic Denim Mills L td 27-Apr-22 15:00
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
KSB Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45
Sana Industries Ltd 27-Apr-22 16:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Lucky Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
Company L td 28-Apr-22 12:00
Pakistan Reinsurance Company L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
Husein Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Al Shaheer Corporation L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
United Distributors Pakistan L td 28-Apr-22 14:30
Quice Food Industries L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
Service Industries Tetiles L td 28-Apr-22 09:30
Hala Enterprises L td 28-Apr-22 15:45
Tri-Star Power L imited 28-Apr-22 13:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 28-Apr-22 12:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-Apr-22 12:00
Agritech Limited 28-Apr-22 14:00
Agriauto Industries Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 28-Apr-22 12:15
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
First UDL Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00
The Hub Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30
Globe Textile Mills L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
NIshat Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
AGP Limited 28-Apr-22 13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 12:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
C rescent S teel & Allied
Products Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
IGI Holdings Limited 28-Apr-22 14:30
Zil Limited 28-Apr-22 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Azgard Nine Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
The United Insurance Co
of Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Landmark Spinning Industries
Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Shifa International Hospitals
Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:00
Dost Steels Ltd 28-Apr-22 16:30
Elehi Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Hallmark Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
786 Investments Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
786 Investments Limited-786
Smart Fund 28-Apr-22 09:00
Crescent Fibres Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Balochistan Glass Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
K-Electric Limited 28-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:00
National Bank of P akistan 28-Apr-22 11:00
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 09:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 14:00
The Universal Insuance Company Ltd 29-Apr-22 11:45
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30
Pioneer Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan PVC Limited 29-Apr-22 09:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 02:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00
Dandot Cement Company Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00
Samin Textiles Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Atlas Honda Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
ICCI Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 01:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Bunnys Limited 29-Apr-22 12:00
Premier Insurance Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Pak Elektron Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 13:00
AN Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Pak Leather Crafts L imited 29-Apr-22 10:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Telecard Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Escorts Investment Bank Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Aruj Industries Limited 29-Apr-22 11:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited 29-Apr-22 09:00
Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-22 10:30
Amtex Limited 29-Apr-22 11:30
Reliance Insurance Compnay Limited 30-Apr-22 11:30
Indus Dieng & Manufacturing Co.Ltd. 30-Apr-22 11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-Apr-22 09:00
East West Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-22 14:00
Hira Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 10:30
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-22 12:00
