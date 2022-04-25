ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia seen cutting key rate by 200 bps to 15% on Friday

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

The Russian central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 15% on Friday as it tries to stimulate more lending in the economy in the face of high inflation, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday.

Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The bank hiked rates to 20% from 9.5% in late February in an emergency move that Governor Elvira Nabiullina said helped stabilise the rouble and overcome an inflation spike. The bank then cut the interest rate to 17% on April 8.

Thirty-one of 32 analysts and economists polled by Reuters predicted that Russia will cut the key rate by 200 basis points to 15% on Friday.

Russian central bank eyes rate cut, warns of structural changes to economy

“A whole range of Bank of Russia representatives have signalled the high likelihood of a key rate cut to support the economy,” said VTB Capital. “We expect a rate cut to 15%, but allow for more aggressive actions by the regulator in case of a further slowdown in weekly inflation.”

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 17.62% as of April 15, its highest since early 2002, the economy ministry said last week, but weekly inflation slowed. The central bank aims to bring inflation to its 4% target in 2024.

“The central bank seems confident that the most acute phase of Russia’s economic crisis has passed and that such restrictive monetary conditions are no longer necessary,” said Liam Peach of Capital Economics, who forecast a 150-basis-point cut.

“Nabiullina has sounded incredibly dovish in recent weeks and talked about the need to lower interest rates fast,” he added, expecting the bank to continue unwinding its emergency rate hike with more large cuts in the coming months to reach at least 12.5% towards the end of the year.

Sovcombank’s Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev said the inflation slowdown, lower inflation expectations, rouble stabilisation and a fall in economic activity all supported monetary easing.

Lower rates support the economy through cheaper lending but can also fan inflation and make the rouble more vulnerable to external shocks.

Russian central bank interest rates

Comments

1000 characters

Russia seen cutting key rate by 200 bps to 15% on Friday

Rollback of fuel subsidy: Miftah should have taken a stand, says Tarin

IMF-Pakistan talks help rupee gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 1.14% as market reacts positively to Pakistan-IMF talks

Twitter set to accept Musk's $43bn offer

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

OCAC says ample stocks available amid reports over fuel shortage

Nissan ending production of Datsun brand vehicles

US asset freezes worsen Afghan women's suffering: UN experts

Stalled IMF programme: Revival now very much in sight

Read more stories