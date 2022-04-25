Palm oil may retest resistance at 6,392 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 6,392 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 6,548 ringgit. A five-wave cycle from 5,477 ringgit looks incomplete.

The fifth wave, the wave 5, is yet to unfold thoroughly.

This wave is expected to travel into a range of 6,548-6,686 ringgit.

The sudden bounce from the April 22 low of 6,217 ringgit could be classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline as well.

Under this scenario, the uptrend from 5,477 ringgit could have indeed reversed.

Key support is fixed at 6,260 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 5,966-6,104 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to have stabilized around a support at 6,190 ringgit.

Palm oil ends three days of losses

It may rise towards a range of 6,584-6,632 ringgit.

A break below 6,190 ringgit may signal a reversal of the uptrend.

Palm oil may slide towards 5,918 ringgit thereafter.