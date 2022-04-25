ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
PRC distributes relief items among those affected by deadly blaze

APP 25 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), Sindh immediately deployed its disaster management team to distribute relief items among the families affected by the fire-blazed villages in Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, PRC-Sindh Disaster Management Team, led by Senior Vice Chairman Raffique Ahmed Jafferi, visited the two fire-blazed villages, 35-km away from Mehar City where they met with the affected families to offer prayers and condolences.

The villagers told the Red Crescent team that a severe sandstorm caused the fire to burn everything to ashes in 10 minutes, which is common this season of the year.

The team has distributed a relief package consisting of Hygiene kits, Carnosine Stoves, Hurricane Lamps, mosquito nets and mats amongst 185 affected families in both fire-blazed villages.

Jafferi said that immediately after the incident, a team from PRC District Branch Dadu was deployed to assess the situation and apprise the provincial headquarters in Karachi about the need for assistance to the families affected by the fire.

He said the PDMA Sindh had already distributed tents and rations to the affected families, so the Red Crescent tried to provide other relief items that could help them further.

He said that PRC-Sindh is always ready to alleviate the suffering of the victims of any disaster or horrific incident.

Jafferi also urged philanthropists and donors to make maximum donations to the Pakistan Red Crescent for the victims of the Dadu fire so that more help could be given to those in need in a timely manner.

