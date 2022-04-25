‘Milad seminar’ held on Faisalabad campus of Education University

FAISALABAD: A Milad-e-Mustafa seminar was organised by the Department of Education at the Faisalabad campus of University of Education, Lahore, at which teachers as well as students expressed their love and devotion for Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

Speaking on the occasion, teachers of the university shed light on the glorious life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and said he was the one personality whose arrival brought prosperity to Arabia.

He was sent as a mercy for all the worlds and there will be no prophet after him. His arrival removed darkness as the message of peace and tranquility spread from Arabia to the whole universe.

The speakers said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest personality who turned the darkness of disbelief and ignorance into light and lit the candle of knowledge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022