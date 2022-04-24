Nurses asked to sharpen their professional skills

LAHORE: Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Tasneem has asked the young nurses to set the goal of specialization for the continuous enhancement of their professional skills and keep themselves abreast of the changes taking place in their profession so that they can serve the patients efficiently.

While talking to a delegation led by President Young Nurses Association (YNA) of Services Hospital Shamshad Niazi, DG Nursing assured the delegation for resolution of their issue being a part of their community. She asked the representatives of YNA to write down their problems so that steps be taken for their resolution.

The delegation members assured the Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Tasneem of their full support on behalf of nursing community and expressed best wishes for her success.

