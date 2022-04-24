ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Power loadshedding: Musaddiq blames PTI govt’s policies

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Musaddiq Malik has blamed Imran Khan’s government for the current load shedding in the country. In a statement, Malik said that in 2013, there was load shedding everywhere in Pakistan from 12-14 hours in urban areas of Pakistan and 14-16 and 18 hours in rural areas.

However, Mian Nawaz Sharif worked tirelessly and his government added 12,000 MW of additional power to the national grid and his hard work ended load shedding in the country. Nawaz Sharif’s hard work increased Pakistan’s power generation capacity to 35,000 MW, he pointed out.

He said that it was unfortunate that in 2022, the same additional 12000 MW of power would be cut off which was produced with great effort during the PML-N era. He said today more than 5,000 MW of this electricity is unavailable because the Imran government did not buy oil and gas. An additional 4,000 MW is not available due to non-repair of power plants, he added. He went on to say that had Imran government arranged timely fuel and repairs, the people would not have suffered from load shedding.

“2000 MW load shedding was regular schedule for maintenance; this is the period during which power plants are repaired every year. During PML-N tenure 2013-2018, repairs and overhauling were done in winter and spring when people need less electricity. But Imran Khan’s failed government repaired power plants in the summer, he said adding this showed his intellect and managerial ability. The additional 12000 MW power generated during Nawaz Sharif era was not coming to the national grid due to incompetence, cheapness and criminal negligence of Imran government.

