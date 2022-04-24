ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Provision of drinking water: Daraz partners with UNDP Pakistan

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Daraz has partnered with UNDP Pakistan to provide clean drinking water to an estimated 14,000 households in Rehri Goth, Karachi.

This initiative is part of an urban resilience project spearheaded by UNDP Pakistan and IBA Karachi, which focuses on improving the resilience of migrants, displaced people, and host communities in Karachi’s informal settlements.

Pakistan has a scarcity of safe and affordable drinking water. According to a report by the World Health Organization, around 100,000 people - including 53,000 children less than 5 years old -pass away due to infections caused by impure water every year.

This is why ensuring the availability and sustainable management of clean drinking water is one of the main Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6) championed by UNDP to achieve Agenda 2030.

Recognizing the dire need for change and understanding the task as its responsibility, Daraz decided to lend its hand to those, in need. It aims to help by investing its resources to not only raise awareness on this issue which affects so many Pakistanis each day, but to also improve their access to clean water in a tangible way.

To this end, Daraz, under the IBA-UNDP urban resilience project, will cover the operation and maintenance of a Reverse Osmosis water plant in Rehri Goth. Initially established by aid agency Muslim Hands, the RO plant will provide safe drinking water to around 86,000 people in this 400-year-old fishing village on Karachi’s western coast.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

