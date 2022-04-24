Isra University, USEFP hold workshop on faculty development

HYDERABAD: Isra University conducted one-day workshop for the faculty development in collaboration with of United States Education Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP). The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam Prof Dr Fateh Marri.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that such events are worthwhile for the faculty development and for the community. The key topics of the workshop were, Research Methodology, Research Paper Writing, Curriculum and Local Industry Need and Basics of Curriculum Development. The faculty took in-depth interest in the workshop.

The SAU appraised Isra University for organizing such a worthy workshop. Besides, the programme director Prof Qamaruddin Mahar thanked the VC and all participants and said that Isra University will endure such kind of workshops in future at 07 Universities of Sindh. Also, Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari Vice-Chancellor Isra University, Hyderabad is eager to strengthen inter university coordination to promote knowledge.

Moreover, Distinguished faculty of SAU were present at the event including, Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Social Sciences. Prof Dr Altaf Siyal, Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Director ORIC, Prof Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur Director IT Center, and Associate Prof Dr Hakimzadi Wagan. The successful event was managed by Ms KinzaYousfani Assistant Director, Ms Syeda Hadia Kiran, Coordinator of the Project Capacity Building of Regional Universities of Sindh.

