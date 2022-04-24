ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Isra University, USEFP hold workshop on faculty development

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: Isra University conducted one-day workshop for the faculty development in collaboration with of United States Education Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP). The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam Prof Dr Fateh Marri.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that such events are worthwhile for the faculty development and for the community. The key topics of the workshop were, Research Methodology, Research Paper Writing, Curriculum and Local Industry Need and Basics of Curriculum Development. The faculty took in-depth interest in the workshop.

The SAU appraised Isra University for organizing such a worthy workshop. Besides, the programme director Prof Qamaruddin Mahar thanked the VC and all participants and said that Isra University will endure such kind of workshops in future at 07 Universities of Sindh. Also, Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari Vice-Chancellor Isra University, Hyderabad is eager to strengthen inter university coordination to promote knowledge.

Moreover, Distinguished faculty of SAU were present at the event including, Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Social Sciences. Prof Dr Altaf Siyal, Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Director ORIC, Prof Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur Director IT Center, and Associate Prof Dr Hakimzadi Wagan. The successful event was managed by Ms KinzaYousfani Assistant Director, Ms Syeda Hadia Kiran, Coordinator of the Project Capacity Building of Regional Universities of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University Prof Dr Fateh Marri Isra University

Comments

1000 characters

Isra University, USEFP hold workshop on faculty development

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories