Supreme Court should conduct open hearing of 'threat letter' issue: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should conduct “open hearing” regarding the issue of threat letter, adding that the country's institutions cannot remain silent on the matter, Aaj News reported.

“If you don't do this, no prime minister will be able to withstand such threats and will fold his hands when foreign countries pressure [on matters] against the national interest,” Khan said while addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence.

He said that an independent investigation would expose which political leaders visited foreign embassies and their role in calling PTI lawmakers who were unhappy with the party.

The "conspiracy" had become the greatest danger to Pakistan's democracy, he said, warning that "our children's future will be in danger if our institutions don't stand up."

"The Joe Biden administration official told our ambassador that Imran Khan will have to be removed through a no-confidence motion," the PTI chairman said, adding that planning to remove his government was done ahead of the filing of the no-confidence motion against him.

The former premier claimed that his government had put Pakistan's economy "back on track" when it was removed.

"But let me tell you, our economic situation was very good [...] our exports, remittances, tax collection, agricultural output, and the price of agricultural products were all historic," he said.

He demanded the resignation of the Chief election commissioner, saying that his party believes him to be biased.

"PTI doesn’t trust the CEC because all his decisions are against the party," he added.

The PTI chairman said he had asked his party leaders to start preparations for a march toward Islamabad.

Khan said that he would announce the date for the march later but directed party leaders, including those at the village level, to prepare for the march to attain “true freedom.”

On Thursday, Khan had told his supporters and party workers to wait for his call to come to Islamabad, adding that he will never accept the new government.

"Now you know what a selected government is. It is placed atop after being selected from abroad and is afraid of elections," Khan said while addressing a large gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

Khan said that he was ousted because his government followed an independent foreign policy.

"Our government was removed at a time when the economy was growing. All of this happened at a time when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc," he said.