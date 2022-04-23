ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • Terrorists, who attacked from inside Afghanistan, suffered heavy casualties, says ISPR
BR Web Desk 23 Apr, 2022

At least three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire in the Dewagar area, North Waziristan District, Aaj News reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and, as per credible intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

During the exchange, Havaldar Taimoor, resident of Jhelum, Naik Shoaib, resident of Attock, and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz, resident of Sialkot, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

It added that Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Islamabad, saying that it expects Kabul will not allow conduct of such activities in future.

"Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“During intense exchange of fire, terrorist identified as Fareed Ahmed got eliminated. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from him,” the ISPR said.

Attacks of similar nature have increased recently, with Pakistan continuing to say that it condemns the use of Afghan soil for attacks on its troops.

Last week, the Foreign Office strongly condemned the constant use of Afghan soil by terrorists with “impunity” for carrying out activities inside Pakistan and urged the Afghan interim government to secure Pakistan-Afghan border region, and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities.

