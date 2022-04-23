Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
23 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (April 22, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32643 0.32229 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.66786 0.59443 0.66786 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.18400 1.06271 1.18400 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.72157 1.55671 1.72157 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.44043 2.22157 2.44043 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
