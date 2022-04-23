ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 22, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          186.00    187.00   DKK                 26.58    26.68
SAUDIA RIYAL         49.00     49.60   NOK                 20.49    20.59
UAE DIRHAM           50.30     50.90   SEK                 19.23    19.33
EURO                199.60    202.10   AUD $              134.00   136.50
UK POUND            238.00    240.80   CAD $              145.00   147.50
JAPANI YEN         1.42710   1.44710   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.50
CHF                 192.24    193.24   CHINESE YUAN        28.00    29.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Forex Association of Pakistan currency exchange rates currency rate today

Comments

1000 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Read more stories