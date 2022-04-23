Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
23 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 22, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 186.00 187.00 DKK 26.58 26.68
SAUDIA RIYAL 49.00 49.60 NOK 20.49 20.59
UAE DIRHAM 50.30 50.90 SEK 19.23 19.33
EURO 199.60 202.10 AUD $ 134.00 136.50
UK POUND 238.00 240.80 CAD $ 145.00 147.50
JAPANI YEN 1.42710 1.44710 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.50
CHF 192.24 193.24 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
