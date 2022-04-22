ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tuchel says Chelsea’s home form must improve

Reuters 22 Apr, 2022

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that his side’s poor home form this season was an unusual scenario for him and their performances had to improve if they were to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea, third in the league standings with 62 points, fell to a 4-2 defeat by London rivals Arsenal earlier in the week, their third straight loss at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

The defeat represented the first time since 1993 that Chelsea lost three consecutive home games, while Tuchel’s side have won only seven of their 15 league games at Stamford Bridge this campaign.

“It is obvious we are behind. It is very unusual for me in my experience over the last years, not only here,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday’s home game against West Ham United.

“If we had a solution, one thing, we would switch dressing rooms! Or take another hotel or something like this… it’s a bit fragile at the moment I have to say. It was against Brentford, was against Real Madrid… it is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing.”

Klopp ‘never expected’ Liverpool’s quadruple bid

Chelsea looked assured of a top-four finish only a few weeks ago but after slipping up against Brentford and Arsenal, the European champions have left the door open for others, with Tuchel adamant that the job was far from over.

“We never feel secure, I never feel secure in the Premier League. It’s good. I think nobody should, never, because feeling secure does not keep you on the edge,” said the German.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defender Antonio Rudiger, both of whom missed the Arsenal game due to injury, will also be unavailable against West Ham, but Tuchel added that there were no fresh injury concerns.

West Ham beat Chelsea 3-2 in the reverse fixture in December but manager David Moyes, whose side are seventh on 52 points, said he expected a tough game despite the opposition’s recent struggles.

“Chelsea were arguably the favourites for the Premier League in the first three months of the season – since then you’ve seen the strength of Manchester City and Liverpool,” said Moyes.

“They’ve had their ups and downs as all teams do, but they have a top team. It’s just the top two have ploughed ahead.”

Liverpool Manchester City Thomas Tuchel

Comments

1000 characters

Tuchel says Chelsea’s home form must improve

Rupee's losing streak ends, currency appreciates 0.14% against USD

Elections to be held after govt completes its tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

KSE-100 suffers fifth-successive fall, closes near 45,550

Blast at mosque in northern Afghan city, multiple casualties

Global LNG: Asia prices down on soft demand, further downside seen limited

5G networks: World Bank for cautious implementation of new IoT regulation

President Alvi administers oath to more members of PM Shehbaz's cabinet

Ilhan Omar not visiting Pakistan on govt sponsored travel: US

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Indian PM Modi to hold first public event in occupied Kashmir since clampdown

Read more stories