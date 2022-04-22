PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Buzz miraculously escaped injury but…

“So who do you reckon Shehbaz Sharif should be wary of as the most-worthy Spoiler?”

“Most worthy?”

“Really, that got your attention!”

“I had heard of a most worthy opponent but that presupposes appreciation of one’s opponent’s ability and qualities but when you say most-worthy Spoiler then you are referring to….to…wait let me finish…most worthy Spoiler implies someone out to ensure that you do not succeed which reminds me of Newton’s third law of motion notably that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

“So by your definition The Khan is not Shehbaz Sharif’s most-worthy Spoiler, more like a most-worthy irritant.”

“Right, so maybe Zardari sahib…”

“Nope, Zardari sahib could almost be defined as his most-worthy benefactor because without his interventions the vote of no confidence would not have succeeded; and without the vote of no confidence at the present moment in time when both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are ineligible to become prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was the only option left.”

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi…”

“I reckon then Shehbaz Sharif and his son would have opted to stay home and I doubt if the party could have won in Punjab without the proactive engagement of these two known for their role in constituency politics.”

“Huge jalsas don’t translate into votes as Maryam Nawaz and now The Khan will learn…its constituency politics…”

“It couldn’t be Alvi the Dentist, I mean the drilling machine he can use against Shehbaz Sharif has an expiry date of less than a month and that to me is the very, very short term.”

“Governor Punjab, The Buzz who miraculously escaped injury while Pervez Elahi suffered from a broken arm…”

“Nah, also their ability to act as spoilers is limited but could someone tell Elahi that if the arm is broken you can’t lift it up to beseech Allah…”

“That was a miracle!”

“Don’t be facetious, besides he needs to fire the provincial assembly doctor who gave him the oxygen mask but without the tank and…”

“There are pocket sized tanks now and true I couldn’t detect a pocket but who knows the ins and outs of a designer shalwar kameez…”

“Then who is the most worthy Spoiler for the incumbent prime minister?”

“His brother Nawaz Sharif who wants his crown for the fourth time.”

“Beating Caesar who only got the throne offered thrice.”

“Right, Nawaz Sharif does not take on average people.”

“He doesn’t take on people of average intelligence either. He has been taking on one of the world’s most renowned physicists ever - Einstein - who stated that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

“Has he disproved him yet?”

“Not yet but God grant him more time to…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

