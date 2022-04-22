ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. #   16-Apr-22    22-Apr-22                                   22-Apr-22
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                   16-Apr-22    23-Apr-22    NIL                            23-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       17-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    300% (F)         14-Apr-22     25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd           18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd     19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    70% (F)          15-Apr-22     25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance Company
Ltd                               19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                            25-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Lmited               19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor
Company Ltd                       19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    65% (F)          15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                    19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    200% (F)         15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                           19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% (F)          15-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% B            18-Apr-22     26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                            26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd       20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)         18-Apr-22     27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                            27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd                       20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                            27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)               20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    6%               18-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd                       21-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                            27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd       14-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    12.5% (F)        12-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd            21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd #                  21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22                                   28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd               21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                  21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd             21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd      21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    22.5% (F),10% B  20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd             22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    20% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                    22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    10% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd                               22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    15% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd                      22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                            28-Apr-22
Service Industries Ltd            22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    75% (F)          20-Apr-22     28-Apr-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd         21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    20% (F),200% B   20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
First Punjab Modaraba             22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                  22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)          20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd           22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd #               22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                   29-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd                      22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    10% (F),25% B    20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                      22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    275% (F)         20-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd #    23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                   29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd       23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd               23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd        23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3% (F),10% B     21-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd     23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)          21-Apr-22     29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd             23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                            29-Apr-22
Dolmen City Reit                  27-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3.9% (iii)       25-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd.   20-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B     18-Apr-22     30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #             24-Apr-22    30-Apr-22                                   30-Apr-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      29-Apr-22    30-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd *                 27-Apr-22    03-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #             30-Apr-22    07-05-2022                                 07-05-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd #         04-05-2022   10-05-2022                                 10-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd #               10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                 17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd             11-05-2022   17-05-2022   1020.58% (F)    09-05-2022    17-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd                 17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)         13-05-2022    23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

stock exchanges Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

