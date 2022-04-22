KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. # 16-Apr-22 22-Apr-22 22-Apr-22 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd 16-Apr-22 23-Apr-22 NIL 23-Apr-22 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 17-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 300% (F) 14-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 TPL Insurance Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 70% (F) 15-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 Pakgen Power Lmited 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Lalpir Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 65% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 SME Leasing Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 200% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 AGP Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% (F) 15-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 25% B 18-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 8.5% (F) 18-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd (Preference Shares) 20-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 6% 18-Apr-22 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 27-Apr-22 NIL 27-Apr-22 Habib Insurance Company Ltd 14-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 12.5% (F) 12-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 IGI Life Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd # 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Octopus Digital Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Pak Elektron Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 JS Global Capital Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Century Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 22.5% (F),10% B 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 East West Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Premier Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Service Global Footwear Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 20% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Saif Power Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 10% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 15% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Agritech Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Service Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 75% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 21-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 20% (F),200% B 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 First Punjab Modaraba 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 IGI Holdings Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 35% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 The Universal Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Dadabhoy Sack Ltd # 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Avanceon Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 10% (F),25% B 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Packages Ltd 22-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 275% (F) 20-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd # 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 PICIC Insurance Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 3% (F),10% B 21-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 35% (F) 21-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd 23-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 NIL 29-Apr-22 Dolmen City Reit 27-Apr-22 29-Apr-22 3.9% (iii) 25-Apr-22 Reliance Insurance Company Ltd. 20-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 5% (F), 5% B 18-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 Crescent Fibres Ltd # 24-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Apr-22 30-Apr-22 Summit Bank Ltd * 27-Apr-22 03-05-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd # 30-Apr-22 07-05-2022 07-05-2022 NetSol Technologies Ltd # 04-05-2022 10-05-2022 10-05-2022 Dadex Eternit Ltd # 10-05-2022 17-05-2022 17-05-2022 AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd 11-05-2022 17-05-2022 1020.58% (F) 09-05-2022 17-05-2022 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 17-05-2022 23-05-2022 15% (F) 13-05-2022 23-05-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022