PTI defectors: embittered Elahi demands disqualification

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has asked for taking to the logical conclusion the reference sent to the Election Commission for disqualification of Punjab Assembly defector MPAs.

Elahi said the defected MPAs neither have legal status nor respect among the masses. He said the leadership of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf has taken a bold step for cleaning the politics of “lotacracy”. He said that early decision against the defected MPAs will discourage vested interests and “lotacracy” in politics.

Moreover, patron-in-chief of Tehrik Minhajul Quran Dr Tahirul Qadri telephoned Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and inquired about his welfare.

Elahi said that those who should have been convicted for hanging and life term they have become the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Interior Minister, Model Town operation was conducted under the supervision of Captain Usman (R) the then DCO Lahore was present on location when Model Town tragedy occurred, this time also he is the central character of this entire conspiracy, even after passage of seven years impartial investigation of Model Town tragedy has not been done.

Dr Tahirul Qadri said that the accused for the violence in the Punjab Assembly and Model Town tragedy are the same, if they had been punished then PA incident would not have occurred, in three and half years PTI government did nothing about Model Town tragedy case due to which central accused of the tragedy Captain Usman (R) was freed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

election commission Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Dr Tahirul Qadri

