KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Maple Leaf Cement 31.03.2022 - 3,591.792 3.27 17.05.2022 11.05.2022 to Factory Limited Nine Month 11.30.A.M 17.05.2022 (Unconsolidated) EOGM Pakistan International 31.03.2022 85% (i) 9,29.086 8.51 - 28.04.2022 to Container Limited 1st Quarter 30.04.2022 Rafhan Maiz Products 31.03.2022 1000% (i) 1,784.278 193.18 - 03.05.2022 to Limited 1st Quarter 05.05.2022 Allied Bank Limited 31.03.2022 20% (i) 4,827.874 4.22 - 05.05.2022 to (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 07.05.2022 United Bank Limited 31.03.2022 50% (i) 9,527.707 7.78 - 05.05.2022 to (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 07.05.2022 Habib bank Limited 31.03.2022 22.50% (i) 8,295.021 5.65 - 26.04.2022 to (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 28.04.2022 ===============================================================================================================

