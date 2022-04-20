ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE proposes schedule for first local currency T-bonds

Reuters Updated 20 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will soon sell UAE proposes schedule for first local currency T-bonds denominated in local currency for the first time, seeking to raise 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion) with eight auctions between May and the end of the year, the finance ministry said on Twitter.

The T-bonds will be issued with varying tenors of two, three and five years in an initial phase and a 10-year tenor in the medium term.

The cabinet approved in January a debt strategy to develop a local currency bond market, joining every other government in the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council that already issue debt securities in local currency.

A proposed schedule of auctions on the finance ministry's website showed the first pencilled in for May for two-and three-year paper. Auctions would also be held in June, August and October for the same tenors, the schedule showed.

Two-year notes, as well as well as five-year bonds, would also be offered in September. Three- and five-year bonds would be sold in December, according to the proposed timeline.

That would bring total issuance of the T-bonds this year to 9 billion dirhams.

"Issuing the T-Bonds in local currency will contribute to building a local currency bond market, diversifying financing resources, boosting the local financial and banking sector, as well as providing safe investment alternatives for local and foreign investors," said Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE minister of state for financial affairs, according to a Twitter post by the ministry.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq and Standard Chartered are primary dealersfor the T-bonds.

uae MENA UAE DIRHAM

Comments

1000 characters

UAE proposes schedule for first local currency T-bonds

Third-successive fall: Rupee slumps yet again against US dollar

IHC orders government to give details of gifts received by Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz meets President Dr Arif Alvi

Govt may try to liquidate unbudgeted circular debt to discredit PTI: Shaukat Tarin

Govt advises Imran Khan to address Lahore rally 'virtually amid security concerns'

PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as SAPM on foreign affairs

KSE-100 suffers third successive fall, closes below 46,000

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan at Bani Gala

World Bank sees economies reducing dependence on Russia for energy, on China for supply chains

Oil rebounds as supply concerns dominate

Read more stories