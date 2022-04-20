ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to take oath after Awami National...
Naveed Butt Updated 20 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to take oath after Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Mohsin Dawar are conferred ministries, it is learnt.

The sources said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is reluctant to give ministries to the ANP, the BNP, and Mohsin Dawar. They said that Bilawal has expressed concern over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s reluctance in fulfilling promises made with the ANP and Mohsin Dawar, and Bilawal will take up the issue with Nawaz Sharif.

For this purpose, Bilawal on Tuesday flew to London for holding meeting with the PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif to discuss this matter.

Bilawal will consult Nawaz on various policy matters before swearing in as country’s foreign minister.

Bilawal wanted to discuss several foreign policy issues with Nawaz Sharif before becoming foreign minister.

In principle, the PPP leaders affirmed that Bilawal is willing to become country’s next foreign minister. Bilawal, who was present at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday during Federal Cabinet’s oath taking ceremony, did not swear himself in as the foreign minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

