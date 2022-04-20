COAS Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after eight days since he took oath on April 11.

According to the PM office, professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is yet to get the intelligence briefings from the concerned quarters, besides has not received DG ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum for a meeting at his office, according to defence sources. The consistency with which terrorist attacks on the security forces have been taking place, usually the intelligence report is submitted to the prime minister on a weekly basis as DG ISI directly reports to the prime minister.

As many as 105 officers and soldiers have embraced martyrdom in the restive Waziristan region of the erstwhile FATA. The number of wounded soldiers is also believed to be high.

Since the time, Shehbaz took oath as the Prime Minister, the COAS has not only just summoned Formation Commanders conference, but also addressed veterans and met leading Business Community too.

The prime minister visited Diamer-Bhasha Dam project on Sunday where he was briefed by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt General Muzammil Hussain (retd), whereas, Director General Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar was not present on the occasion. The Diamer-Bhasha dam construction was awarded to the FWO and Power China.

