ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Governor Cheema came with a very high recommendation

Anjum Ibrahim 20 Apr, 2022

“Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, appointed Governor Punjab in the twilight weeks of his party in power in Punjab…”

“Twilight indeed you know is a period or state of obscurity, ambiguity, or gradual decline.”

“Hunh.”

“Anyway Cheema came with a very high recommendation, he was one of the founding members of the PTI who did not alienate The Khan during his stint in power and…”

“Maybe because he kept his mouth shut, and in a ranking of one to 10 he was a 4 — the ranking that The Khan is most comfortable with…”

“Shah Mahmood is not a 4 and neither is Asad Umar nor…”

“When you are a follower then you start with a 2 and work your way up…Shah Mahmood in spite of his pirhood failed because he lost to Jehangir Tareen in Punjab…”

“But he took his revenge by convincing The Khan to appoint The Buzz.”

“No, that was The Khan on his own – and that brings me to why Cheema was appointed — he like the Buzz had the magic alphabet in his name — ain, the 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet.”

“Oh that reminds me Gill the Fish referred to jinns and on how they enabled Shehbaz Sharif to achieve progress in projects…”

“Truth will out – I mean I always thought that Shehbaz Sharif had a bunch of jinns but I guess Gill the Fish with access to some intelligence reports…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Cheema is acting as a small spoiler, Arif Alvi is acting as a Big Spoiler, but the two men have limited time during which they can act as spoilers….”

“Around 25 days for Alvi, though he has not yet sent back the summary to Sharif to remove Cheema for reconsideration, and there is a time period during which he has to send the summary back – let the constitution take its course is the only solution?”

“To be honest I have met Alvi a couple of times and he is a typical…typical…”

“A down to earth man surrounded by pomp and show but no powers?”

“No I was going to say a typical dentist…you know apologetic about the dentist chair with awesome machinery that can strike terror in the hearts of the bravest…”

“Precisely he epitomizes the naya Pakistan: select those least suited for a job in experience and/or temperament…”

“Indeed, but they were safe in their positions cause their performance was gauged by someone even less qualified or inclined to take the time to read the voluminous reports than they were.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Asad Umar PTI PARTLY FACETIOUS Shah Mahmood The Khan Governor Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Governor Cheema came with a very high recommendation

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories