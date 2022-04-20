CM-elect Hamza vows to overcome challenges facing Punjab

LAHORE: Expressing his resolve to work for the betterment of the people with commitment and dedication, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that every possible step would be taken to resolve public issues.

Talking to PML-N MPAs, here on Tuesday, Hamza said they would burn the midnight oil to serve the people of the province. “We have torn the page of revenge but law will take its due course,” he said.

Hamza maintained that the people had already been suffering for the last four years due to bad governance of the past government which did nothing for the welfare of the common man.

He expressed displeasure over the incident took place in the Punjab Assembly where the Constitution and rules of the Punjab Assembly were violated by the opponents after seeing their defeat in the CM election. He said the PML-N would take its allies along to put the province on track to real progress and prosperity.

