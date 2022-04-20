KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Trust Securities Avanceon Limited 1,000 110.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 110.50 Equity Master Sec. Ghani Global Holding 25,000 20.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 20.88 Standard Cap. Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 300,000 15.00 Topline Sec. 500 17.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,500 15.00 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 2,000 109.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 109.10 KHS Securities Nishat (Chunain) 12,500 56.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 56.94 Zillion Capital Oil & Gas Dev. 45,000 88.00 Alfalah Sec. 1,065 87.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 46,065 87.99 Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 20,000 15.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.34 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 407,065 ===========================================================================================

