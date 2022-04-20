KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Trust Securities Avanceon Limited 1,000 110.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 110.50
Equity Master Sec. Ghani Global Holding 25,000 20.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 20.88
Standard Cap. Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 300,000 15.00
Topline Sec. 500 17.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,500 15.00
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 2,000 109.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 109.10
KHS Securities Nishat (Chunain) 12,500 56.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 56.94
Zillion Capital Oil & Gas Dev. 45,000 88.00
Alfalah Sec. 1,065 87.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 46,065 87.99
Azee Sec. Telecard Ltd. 20,000 15.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.34
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 407,065
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.