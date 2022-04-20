ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Trust Securities            Avanceon Limited                          1,000          110.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000          110.50
Equity Master Sec.          Ghani Global Holding                     25,000           20.88
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 25,000           20.88
Standard Cap. Sec.          Lotte Chemical Ltd                      300,000           15.00
Topline Sec.                                                            500           17.55
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300,500           15.00
MRA Sec.                    NetSol Technologies                       2,000          109.10
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000          109.10
KHS Securities              Nishat (Chunain)                         12,500           56.94
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 12,500           56.94
Zillion Capital             Oil & Gas Dev.                           45,000           88.00
Alfalah Sec.                                                          1,065           87.60
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 46,065           87.99
Azee Sec.                   Telecard Ltd.                            20,000           15.34
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 20,000           15.34
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                          407,065
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

