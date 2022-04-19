ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Russia needs to prepare as NATO reinforces its borders, TASS reports

Reuters 19 Apr, 2022

A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that NATO’s reinforcement of its borders with Russia was no longer a figure of speech and Moscow should be prepared for possible aggressive action, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

The agency was quoting Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned NATO last week that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave.

