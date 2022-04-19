Process for LG polls in Punjab kicked off

ISLAMABAD: The process for local government elections’ drive in Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab kicked off on Monday with the issuance of public notices regarding the polls by the returning officers concerned in 17 out of 36 districts of the province where elections are scheduled under first phase on the coming June 9.

Polls are being held in four metropolitan, 17 district, 679 neighbourhood and 1,430 village councils, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The nominations for the LG polls would be opened from April 21-25, the electoral body announced.

In February, the commission announced to hold LG polls in Punjab’s 17 districts on May 29, later revised to June 9, and decided that the schedule in the remaining 19 districts in the second phase would be issued later.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock are the districts where LG polls are being held under first phase.

The polls would be held in the second phase in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot, Jhang, Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Lodhran, Multan, Chakwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Sargodha.

Last week, the ECP announced that LG elections in 14 of 29 districts of Sindh would be held on the coming June 26 under first phase in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

The polls schedule for the remaining 15 districts: Karachi Central, Karachi East, Karachi West, Karachi South, Korangi, Malir, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Thatta, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal—would be announced later.

Last month, the electoral body announced to hold LG elections in 33 of the total 35 districts of Balochistan on the coming May 29 – except Quetta and Lasbela where polls wold be held later.

The LG polls are being held in Awaran, Barkhan, Kachhi, Chagai, Chaman, Dera Bugti, Duki, Gwadar, Harnai, Hub, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Kech, Kharan, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Loralai, Mastung, Musakhel, Nasirabad, Nushki, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Panjgur, Pishin, Sherani, Sibi, Sohbatpur, Sohrab, Washuk, Zhob and Ziarat.

LG elections dates are yet to be announced for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

So far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where LG elections have taken place in two phase in 35 districts. In the first phase, LG polls were held in 17 districts: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat in December last year.

In second phase, the polls were held in 18 districts in Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan last month.

