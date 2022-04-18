ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Sardar Tanveer Ilyas elected as AJK PM

  • He is elected unopposed after joint opposition boycotts election
BR Web Desk 18 Apr, 2022

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elected on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as the new prime minister. This comes just days after PTI's Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from the role, following a no-confidence motion filed against him by his party members.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood convened the Legislative Assembly session and Ilyas was elected unopposed, after the19-member combined opposition boycotted the election for the post.

On Saturday, the AJK Supreme Court had ordered for the issuance of a new schedule for the election of a new prime minister through the summoning of a fresh session of the AJK Legislative Assembly by the president.

It directed the AJK PM’s Principal Secretary and the Secretary Law of AJK Government to place the case before the AJK PM, so that the AJK president could summon the LA session under Article 16 3 of the AJK Interim Constitution for the election of the new prime minister.

AJK high court issues restraining order on elections for PM

Niazi was elected as AJK PM in August last year. The no-trust motion against him was submitted by AJK Finance Minister Majid Khan in the assembly's secretariat and signed by 25 lawmakers. The disgruntled members of the party had nominated Ilyas Khan as the new premier.

