PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad metro bus service

  • Says service from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport will provide free travel during Ramazan
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Monday the Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor in Islamabad city to Islamabad International Airport.

“Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport Orange route is being made operational today. Congratulations to all of you. Will provide free of cost travel during Ramazan,” the PM said, addressing a ceremony.

PM Shehbaz also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their help in the metro project.

Shehbaz further said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had gifted this project to Islamabad in 2017 and it was supposed to be completed by 2018.

"But after the government changed, like other projects, this project was also delayed," the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz said that the lack of will delayed this project, adding that there was no other reason as funds were available for it.

He added that 15 buses have been taken from Punjab Metro Authority to run this service.

He also requested China for support for the planned revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, adding that KCR would be a "gift for the people of Karachi".

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude towards China for "strengthening Pakistan’s economy".

Last week, the PM visited the metro bus project and was briefed on developments by officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Capital Development Authority.

At the time, he had said the delay in the project was due to "severe negligence", pointing out that Rs16 billion had been spent on the project so far.

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

He had also advised authorities in charge to ensure the buses included racks to accommodate luggage of the passengers going to the airport.

The NHA launched work on the 25.6-km-long track from Peshawar Mor to the IIA in January 2017.

The project was supposed to finish in August 2018 but was delayed due to the slow release of funds.

